Zambian Journalist Attacked, Facing Criminal Charges After Covering Ruling Party Supporters

Lusaka — Zambian authorities should drop all charges against Wave FM Zambia journalist Hope Chooma and direct resources to holding to account those responsible for assaulting him and threatening Byta FM reporter Robert Haloba, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Tuesday.

On March 7, Chooma was attacked by ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters while covering a charity event in the southern town of Mazabuka, with police arresting four suspects in connection with the attack, according to a police statement, reviewed by CPJ, and Wave FM Zambia.

On March 23, Chooma was arrested and detained overnight on charges of "assault occasioning actual bodily harm" after a suspect in his attack lodged a separate complaint against him, the journalist said. Chooma told CPJ that he denied the allegations, which carry a penalty of up to five years in prison.

"The sequence of events suggests that the criminal case against Hope Chooma is an attempt to silence a journalist who spoke out about being assaulted while going about his duties as a reporter," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo in Nairobi. "Authorities should desist from further victimizing Chooma and ensure a credible investigation into the attack on journalists by ruling party supporters is completed."

A medical report, reviewed by CPJ, noted that Chooma sustained a cut to his neck and shoulder pain. Halobatold CPJ the assailants warned him that they could do anything to him because "[they] are the government."

"It's strange a cadre is claiming to have been assaulted when the correct position is that they were the aggressors," Luckson Hamooya, president of the Mazabuka Press Club, told CPJ.

CPJ has previously documented UPND members and supporters raiding media houses and assaulting journalists.

CPJ's calls to UPND and government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa and police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga went unanswered.