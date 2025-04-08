Nigeria: Armed Thugs Invade Lagos Labour Party Secretariat, Cart Away Valuables, Millions in Cash

Suspected armed thugs allegedly stormed the Labour Party (LP) Secretariat in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, on Monday, looting valuables and carting away millions of naira in cash.

According to a staff member at the secretariat, the armed group--estimated to be around 300 in number--invaded the premises around 10 a.m., vandalizing offices and making away with sensitive documents, cash, and other valuables.

Police officers reportedly arrived at the scene shortly after the incident but were unable to make any arrests, as the attackers had already fled.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear as of press time.

However, police authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway, with a commitment to identifying and bringing the perpetrators to justice.