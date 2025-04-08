Nigeria: Armed Thugs Invade Lagos Labour Party Secretariat, Cart Away Valuables, Millions in Cash

8 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Suspected armed thugs allegedly stormed the Labour Party (LP) Secretariat in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, on Monday, looting valuables and carting away millions of naira in cash.

According to a staff member at the secretariat, the armed group--estimated to be around 300 in number--invaded the premises around 10 a.m., vandalizing offices and making away with sensitive documents, cash, and other valuables.

Police officers reportedly arrived at the scene shortly after the incident but were unable to make any arrests, as the attackers had already fled.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear as of press time.

However, police authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway, with a commitment to identifying and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.