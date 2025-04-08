Ethiopia: State Distributes 1,402 Agricultural Tractors to Farmers

- In a major step toward modernizing agriculture, the Oromia State handed over 1,402 agricultural tractors to farmers in a vibrant ceremony held yesterday in Shashemene town.

The tractors were purchased through farmers' own savings, including those of individual farmers, cooperatives, and unions, marking a milestone in grassroots-led agricultural transformation.

Speaking at the handover event, Oromia State Chief Administrator Shimelis Abdisa said the initiative is part of a broader strategy to equip small- and medium-scale farmers with modern machinery. "This effort is aimed at boosting production efficiency and improving the quality of agricultural outputs to better meet market demands," he stated.

He emphasized that the government's mechanization drive is not merely about replacing human labor with machines but about enhancing the entire agricultural value chain. "Strategic mechanization is a key to making our agricultural operations more efficient and competitive," he noted.

Shimelis also highlighted that mechanization is essential for increasing labor productivity but warned that it alone will not bring transformative change. "To truly advance, we must expand mechanization while encouraging diversification--supporting farming families to engage in other critical economic sectors," he said.

Oromia State Deputy Chief Administrator Awolu Abdi also addressed the gathering, describing the tractor distribution as the result of a bold and deliberate move towards agricultural modernization that began with reform efforts seven years ago. "We are now seeing the benefits of these reforms, as farmers begin to enjoy the fruits of mechanization," he added.

The state Rural Cluster Coordinator Addisu Arega reaffirmed the government's commitment to driving economic development across all sectors. "We are focused on enhancing agricultural productivity, expanding export-oriented production, replacing imports with local products, and creating rural job opportunities for youth," he said.

Addisu emphasized that one of the key pillars of this effort is upgrading farming practices through mechanization. "We are aligning our agricultural culture with today's technological advancements to meet the demands of the time," he concluded.

The distribution of these tractors is seen as a significant step in Ethiopia's journey toward a more productive, competitive, and self-reliant agricultural sector--offering hope and opportunity for thousands of farmers across the Oromia state.