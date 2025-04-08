Ethiopia: Participants Call for Lasting Peace Through Dialogue

8 April 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye TILAHUN

- Participants in the National Dialogue process in Ethiopia's Amhara state have urged communities to embrace dialogue as a means to achieve lasting peace and end ongoing conflicts.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), several participants stressed the critical role of dialogue in resolving disputes and fostering communal harmony. They emphasized that peace is a shared responsibility, calling on all sides to lay down arms and engage in open discussion.

Abera Nigatu, one of the participants, highlighted that dialogue is essential for addressing the root causes of conflict and promoting mutual understanding. "Both armed groups and the government must commit themselves to sustaining peace in the state," he said. "Encouraging mutual respect and common understanding can significantly contribute to resolving conflicts and achieving lasting peace."

He also underlined the responsibility of the broader community to play an active role in peace building, urging people to set aside differences and work together for stability in Amhara and the country at large.

Another participant, Gizaw Manaye, expressed optimism that the ongoing national dialogue would yield solutions, especially with the active involvement of youth and other key groups. "Dialogue has helped many countries overcome their internal challenges. In the 21st century, peaceful dialogue is the only viable path to resolving problems," he noted.

Gizaw stressed that the suffering caused by conflict has affected entire communities, and all parties involved bear responsibility. He called for the effective use of the national dialogue process as a tool for healing and reconciliation.

According to him, the process requires a collective effort to bridge differences, ensure freedom of movement across the country, and engage in inclusive discussions to address ongoing challenges.

On Saturday, the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) launched an agenda-gathering forum in Bahir Dar city, bringing together a wide range of representatives. The Commission has been facilitating discussions with stakeholders including women, youth, teachers, government employees, internally displaced persons, professionals, business owners, and community leaders.

Over 4,500 representatives from 267 districts are participating in the forum to raise and deliberate on diverse issues affecting their communities.

At the launch of the agenda-setting process in the Amhara state, ENDC Chief Commissioner Prof. Mesfin Araya emphasized the need to cultivate a culture of dialogue and discussion as the primary means of addressing national challenges.

