Ethiopia: BDU Prepares for Autonomy

Bahir Dar University (BDU) has announced its preparations to become an autonomous institution, focusing on becoming a research-intensive university with expanded development hubs.

BDU President Mengesha Ayene (PhD) told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the university is on the verge of autonomy, with the preparation of key policy documents playing a crucial role in the transition.

Mengesha emphasized that developing these policy documents is a top priority for the university as it moves toward self-governance. He stated that a strategic plan has been formulated under the Vision of Wisdom II framework to guide the transition process. Additionally, policies on student admissions and endowments are being drafted to support the shift to autonomy. The university's legislation has also been revised to align with the new governance structure and has undergone discussions with advisors.

As part of its ambition to become a research-intensive institution, BDU is working to translate academic knowledge into economic value by fostering strong collaborations with industry.

Mengesha highlighted the university's aspiration to be a national leader in problem-solving and innovation through industry integration.

"Our vision is to become a leading research-intensive university in Africa by 2030, focusing on enhancing research output, improving governance structures, and achieving financial sustainability. The transition to autonomy is a critical milestone in this journey," Mengesha stated.

He further noted that autonomy will provide BDU with greater governance flexibility, academic freedom, and financial independence, in line with Ethiopia's broader higher education reforms aimed at empowering universities to contribute more effectively to national development.

Bahir Dar University, a pioneer institution in Ethiopia, operates across nine campuses and offers a diverse range of programs in teaching, research, technology transfer, and community service.