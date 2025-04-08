Ethiopia: National Dialogues - Viable Means for Making Stable Nation

Devising local solutions to all sorts of problems via close talks and heartily discussions has ever been the viable path for healing past wounds which are unknowingly or calculatingly committed ones across the nation-Ethiopia.

Cognizant of this fact, Ethiopia has so far been in poison to come up with possible solutions to the problems created since long back and whose repercussions are rampant here and there. One of the feasible measures that have been undertaken across the nation is the fruitful effort the Nation Dialog Commission is exerting.

Undeniably, over the past few years, Ethiopia has faced significant internal and external challenges that have threatened its sovereignty and the wellbeing of its inhabitants. In response, the country has embarked on a historic effort to resolve deep-rooted conflicts through an inclusive National Dialogue, and this body has been conducting a range of dialogues, close talks, discussions about a rage of social, economic, political and predominantly the peaceful scenario the country has to have incorporating citizenry at the grassroots level.

The commission was created to discourse widespread internal conflicts and crises that have plagued various segments of society, with the definitive goal of fostering long-lasting peace and stability while healing historical divisions.

Yes, the dialogue is preferable to conflict as it is better to spend long time dialoging than a single day at turmoil and at war. The most important thing has to be Ethiopians should learn from past crises and messes as well as accept the National Dialogue as a means to transform the country towards peace and prosperity.

As the National Dialogue progresses, it is hoped that this inclusive approach will pave the way for a more unified and peaceful Ethiopia.

The undergoing dialog though the commission throughout the nation is a significant initiative aimed at fostering national unity, reconciliation, and democratic governance. The dialogue seeks to address the country's past challenges, promote exclusivity, and build a shared vision for the future.

If truth be told, the generations to come have to take over a stable, independent, peaceful and prosperous nation suffice to all citizens and beyond.

One of the Commissioners, YonasAdaye, said at the session to recruit Amhara State dialog representatives at an event organized to do so that everyone is duty bound to bring peace for the country as the issue of ensuring peace in a country should not be left only to the Commission, concerned ministry, or any other body working on peace and security as the matter itself requires the combined effort of all and good faith to make practical actions of promoting peace and serenity.

In principle, national dialogue is proposed as a strategy to foster cooperation and sustain peace. With multiple skirmishes and conflicts ongoing in Ethiopia, the national dialogue was set aiming at achieving national consensus and lasting peace. The feasibility of the Ethiopian national dialogue has to be well confirmed by focusing on solving local problems by devising local solutions. Facilitating conditions and identifying genuine representatives need to be taken into account as such a lucrative approach would pay off.

What the commission has carried out since the day before yesterday at Bahir Dar is part and parcel of the effort geared towards facilitating conditions towards having a peaceful and stable nation in which every citizens lives harmoniously. Unequivocally, the success of the national dialogue in Ethiopia largely depends on the participation and inclusion of diverse stakeholders in the political process. Within various parts of the nation of course, there is considerable variation in awareness and understanding of the national dialogue, the majority supports the initiative and is committed to its success and implementation. Ensuring broad participation, a diverse agenda, trusted conveners, and a clear plan for implementing recommendations are critical factors that will determine the effectiveness of the dialogue. As local ownership and the involvement of a respected national facilitator are crucial to producing meaningful outcomes, the members of the Commission are working all their best to make a difference in all, aspects.

Basically, the establishment of National Dialogue Commission needs to be well appreciated as it is a good step towards resolving Ethiopia's political problems and ending the ongoing conflicts in the country. No doubt, a principled national dialogue could restore a measure of stability allowing for longer term efforts to address ethnic polarization and inter-communal bigotry to commence.

Indeed, such a national dialogue must encompass a broad range of stakeholders inpreparation and process to be much more fruitful.

Ethiopia has to make an end for the deadliest wars in its history among citizens dividing themselves into factions and groups.

Unquestionably, the economic and political impact of the war is being felt across the country. Hence, the best remedy should be put. Besides, ending the war and building peace needs to be a priority agenda of the government, warring bodies, the political elites and some other interested ones in the country. Since, the National Commission has no mandate to negotiate, reconcile, or set an agenda for an end of hostilities among the warring parties, it has to facilitate conditions towards close talks and solve problems together.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The other most important factor is the attitudes and trust of the national elites towards the National Dialogue process is an important element that will influence its outcome. In clear terms, to make the process credible, the willingness and commitment of the major stakeholders should be secured.

True, broader public participation is critical to gain legitimacy, communicate results, and channel the expectations of ordinary Ethiopians into the process. A national dialogue should have mechanisms to include the broader population and enabling conditions to keep the general public informed and engaged in the dialogue. Currently, people here and there across the nation, for example today at Bahir Dar, have been discussing crucial national issues.

A wider public participation, forwarding genuine concerns, and providing the commission with pivotal feedbacks and inputs should be prioritized and scrupulously facilitated to all in need for a successful National Dialogue in Ethiopia. Besides, consultation with major stakeholders needs to continue in order to secure more genuine commitments and willingness to sincerely engage in the process of national consensus.

BY MENGESHA AMARE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 8 APRIL 2025