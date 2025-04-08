Morocco: Secretary Rubio's Meeting with Moroccan Foreign Minister Bourita

8 April 2025
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Washington, DC — The following is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita. The Secretary and Foreign Minister affirmed the strong U.S.-Morocco partnership in advancing peace and security, under President Trump’s and King Mohamed VI’s leadership. They discussed cooperation to advance shared priorities in the region, including by building on the Abraham Accords, and to expand commercial cooperation to benefit both Americans and Moroccans. The Secretary reiterated President Trump’s clear position that Hamas must release all hostages immediately, and he commended Morocco’s leadership in contributing to a better tomorrow for Israelis, Palestinians, and all the region’s people.

The Secretary reiterated that the United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and supports Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic Autonomy Proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute. The United States continues to believe that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only feasible solution. The Secretary reaffirmed President Trump’s urging for the parties to engage in discussions without delay, using Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal as the only framework, to negotiate a mutually acceptable solution. The Secretary noted that the United States would facilitate progress toward this aim.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.