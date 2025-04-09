Kenya: Garissa Women Lawmakers in Dramatic Clash At Parliament Gardens

A dramatic confrontation between Nominated MP Umi Harun (ODM) and EALA legislator Falhada Iman (UDA) erupted at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday afternoon, drawing significant attention after video footage of the altercation went viral on social media platforms.

The incident, which occurred within the precincts of the Parliament gardens, saw the sergeant-at-arms intervene to prevent the escalation of the conflict.

The exact cause of the clash remained unclear, but locals have previously observed long-standing political and personal tensions between the two legislators, both of whom hail from Garissa County.

Falhada Iman, elected to the East African Legislative Assembly under the UDA ticket, has expressed ideological and partisan differences with Umi Harun-- known for her vocal advocacy on women's issues and rights within the Muslim community.

In a statement issued after the incident, MP Umi Harun condemned the altercation, characterizing it as an unprovoked attack and expressing disappointment over what she described as targeted aggression.

"Today, an unfortunate incident occurred on the parliamentary grounds-- a situation I deeply regret both as a Member of Parliament and as a mother," she said.

"My colleague from the EALA came to Parliament to do nothing but attack me--an incident that blindsided me."

Harun added that the dispute highlights a broader problem of intolerance and rivalry in the political space, urging the need for restraint and mutual respect.

"While I am not providing further comments at this time, I remain fully committed to upholding the respectful and dignified standards expected of our institution and of myself, particularly as a Muslim woman," she stated.

She confirmed that she had filed a formal complaint with the relevant authorities to address the incident.