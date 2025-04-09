Liberia: Woodson Claims Violation of LFA Statutes Over Kuoh's Attendance At Congress

Monrovia — Ahead of the Liberia Football Association's 29th Ordinary Congress, Rochelle Woodson, Acting President of Earth Angels FC, has raised concerns over what she describes as a violation of LFA statutes regarding the participation of suspended Fassell FC President Cassell A. Kuoh.

Woodson wrote to the LFA, urging that Kuoh should not be allowed to attend the congress, citing his suspension in 2016 for breaches of the association's rules. She emphasized that Kuoh's suspension, imposed due to his absence from four consecutive meetings and legal issues in the U.S., remains in effect and has never been lifted or discussed at any subsequent congress.

Kuoh, who was arrested in the U.S. for gold fraud and later returned to Liberia, has attended two previous congresses despite the suspension.

According to Woodson, his continued participation is in direct violation of LFA statutes, specifically Article 47.2, which states that members of the Executive Committee can be expelled if they miss four consecutive meetings. Woodson has called on the LFA to replace Kuoh's name with another representative from Fassell FC for the upcoming congress on April 12, 2025.

The 2016 decision to suspend Kuoh, which passed with 33 votes in favor and three abstentions, followed his legal troubles and missed meetings. Since then, no congress has addressed his suspension, making his attendance at future congresses inappropriate under the LFA's rules, according to Woodson.

Woodson has warned that if the LFA permits Kuoh to attend the congress, she will take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to enforce the statutes.

In response, former LFA President Musa Bility has clarified that Kuoh resigned voluntarily in 2017 due to legal complications and was never expelled. He noted that the LFA Executive Committee had temporarily suspended Kuoh at the time, but the congress took the final decision to remove him from his post as Vice President of Operations.

Kuoh, currently the president of Fassell FC, has expressed his intentions to challenge the LFA presidency in the future and has submitted his name for representation at the upcoming congress.