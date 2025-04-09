Liberia: Down Town FC Secure Promotion to LFA First Division After Victory Over Jubilee FC

9 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Down Town FC have secured promotion to the Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division following their 2-1 victory over Jubilee FC on Tuesday at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex practice pitch.

The Central Monrovia-based team achieved promotion after just one season in the second division, finishing with 47 points, a lead that no longer allows fourth-placed Margibi FC to catch up, even with two games remaining in the season.

Down Town FC took control of the match early on, with Wilson Jackson scoring the opening goal in the 26th minute. Jubilee FC responded with an equalizer before halftime, leaving the score tied at 1-1.

In the second half, Down Town FC's resilience paid off as Suliaman Sesay netted the decisive goal, securing a 2-1 win. Despite Jubilee's efforts to find an equalizer, Down Town FC's defense held firm, sealing their promotion to the top flight.

While promotion was not initially the team's primary goal, Down Town FC capitalized on their strong performance throughout the season to secure their place in the LFA First Division. They now join Wologizi FC, this season's champions, and Jubilee FC in the top tier of Liberian football.

