Africa: Pyramids Survive Far Rabat Scare to Book Historic Semi-Final Spot

Pyramids FC made history on Tuesday night by qualifying for their first-ever TotalEnergies CAF Champions League semi-final, edging out Morocco's FAR Rabat despite a 2-0 defeat in the second leg at the Stade d'Honneur in Meknes.

The Egyptian side progressed 4-3 on aggregate after their emphatic 4-1 win in Cairo last week gave them a crucial cushion heading into the away leg.

That first-leg advantage proved decisive, as Royal Army fell just one goal short of completing an incredible comeback in front of their home fans.

Royal Army start fast, but fall just short

Backed by a lively crowd in Meknes, the Moroccan outfit came out firing. Youssef El-Fahli opened the scoring in just the seventh minute, raising hopes of an early resurgence.

The early strike injected belief into Royal Army's play as they surged forward in waves, determined to erase the deficit.

Pyramids, however, responded swiftly. Defender Mohamed Hamdy nearly silenced the crowd with a powerful header in the 12th minute, only to be denied by goalkeeper Hamza Hayani, who tipped it wide.

Despite the mounting pressure, Pyramids remained composed at the back, with veteran goalkeeper Ahmed El-Shenawy delivering a composed performance to keep his side's aggregate lead intact through the first half.

Second-half tension and late drama

The restart saw FAR Rabat maintain their momentum. El-Fahli had a golden opportunity to grab a second just minutes in, but El-Shenawy was equal to the challenge once again, making two vital saves in quick succession.

The breakthrough finally came in the 82nd minute when substitute Joel Villa struck the second goal, setting up a nervy finish.

The Moroccans continued to push, and in the 93rd minute, they were inches away from a third when Zahzouh's free-kick narrowly missed the target.

Pyramids held on through five minutes of added time, showing grit and resilience to protect their narrow aggregate lead and book a place in the last four of the continent's premier club competition.

Eyes on the semi-finals

The Egyptian club will now await the winner of the other quarter-final between Orlando Pirates and MC Alger. Pirates hold a slender 1-0 advantage heading into the second leg on Wednesday.

For Pyramids FC, this is a landmark achievement in their short but ambitious history. Having risen rapidly through Egyptian football in recent years, the club now finds itself among the continent's elite with a shot at continental glory.