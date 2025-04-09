Africa: Sundowns Hold Espérance in Rades to Set Up Blockbuster Semi-Final Clash With Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns will meet defending champions, Al Ahly SC in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League after holding Espérance Sportive de Tunis to a goalless draw in Rades on Tuesday evening to advance 1-0 on aggregate.

Peter Shalulile's solitary strike in Tshwane last week proved to be the decider in the two-legged quarter-final encounter, as the 2016 champions march on in search of what has been an elusive second TotalEnergies CAF Champions League title.

As expected, the hosts came out strong in search of the early goal to unsettle the South African visitors. It took just two minutes for Africa's reigning Goalkeeper of the Year, Ronwen Williams to come to the rescue after Algerian danger-man, Youcef Belaili's close range effort was denied by the keeper.

The visitors, despite being under pressure maintained their possession play to deprive last season's runner's up time on the ball.

Sundowns almost extended the lead just before the break with two efforts that had the keeper, Bechir Ben Said beaten.

Brazilian star, Lucas Ribeiro almost caught the keeper off guard after doing well to cut in from the right to unleash a curling striker that went inches off the target in the 41st minute.

With momentum on their side, Sundowns came close once again with Marcello Allende unleashing a powerful strike from a distance which agonisingly came off the woodwork.

Coming back from the break, the Achref Jabri was unlucky to have his goal ruled to be offside by the Video Assistant Referee in a goal that could have change the entire complexion of the game.

The highly tactical encounter concluded goalless, with Sundowns going through to set up a mouth-watering encounter with reigning champions, Al Ahly SC who edged Al Hilal 1-0 in a simultaneous fixture.

Ahly's 1-0 away win sees them advance to the semi-finals with a 2-0 aggregate following their victory in Cairo last week.