Liberia: NLA Kickball League - Aries Suffer Defeat, Cye Dismantle Vision Sisters

Liberia Kickball Federation (LKF) National League continued over the weekend with a series of exciting matches at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex.

Aries KC, the league's most decorated club, suffered the biggest shock of the weekend with a 4-2 home run loss to GISA KC.

Considered the underdogs going into the pairing, GISA--based in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County--held their composure throughout the encounter and gave Aries a run for their money.

Although GISA trailed 2-0 on home runs heading into the final inning, the Grand Bassa-based side staged a stunning comeback to seal a dramatic 4-2 victory over the more experienced Aries KC.

A late technical error from Aries handed GISA four home runs in a single stretch, much to the delight of the crowd--many of whom were rival supporters. It was the biggest win yet for the Grand Bassa-supported team.

In other League One fixtures on Sunday, Mighty Supreme edged Bardnersville Super Stars (BSS) 1-0, while United Angels forfeited to Girls of Zion.

On Saturday, defending champions Vision Sisters were humbled by Community Youth Employment (CYE), who thrashed them 4-0 in a dominant display. Former league champions Amazon also fell 3-0 to Destiny KC.

In one of the most thrilling fixtures of the weekend, Angels of the Sky (ASK Sisters) and Margibi-based Destiny KC played to a nail-biting 5-5 home run draw.