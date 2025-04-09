Liberia Reaffirms Global Commitment At Unesco Board Session

Paris — Liberia's Education Minister says the country remains firmly committed to multilateralism, sustainable development, and the transformative power of education, science, and culture.

Speaking at the 221st Session in Paris, where Liberia sits at UNESCO Executive Board, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, Minister of Education, delivered a strong message on behalf of the government and people of Liberia. She emphasized Liberia's dedication to global cooperation and praised UNESCO's continued support, particularly under the leadership of Director-General Audrey Azoulay and the Priority Africa initiative.

"Let us ensure that education, science, and culture remain central to our global development agenda," Dr. Jallah said. "We must move beyond rhetoric to concrete actions that uphold human dignity, empower communities, and drive collective prosperity."

Dr. Jallah highlighted the central role of education in Liberia's national development strategy, noting ongoing reforms aimed at improving quality, accountability, and equity. A key initiative includes the deployment of solar-powered C3 Micro Cloud Systems in 156 public schools across all 15 counties--greatly enhancing access to digital learning resources, especially in rural areas.

She also acknowledged the impact of UNESCO's CapED Programme, which has supported Liberia in integrating Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) data into its Education Management Information System (EMIS), providing essential tools for evidence-based planning and decision-making.

In the field of science and sustainability, Dr. Jallah noted that Liberia, with UNESCO's technical guidance, has adopted the Climate Risk Informed Decision Analysis (CRIDA) methodology to manage three major watersheds that support over 40% of the country's population. She further commended the creation of Innovation Hubs at four regional universities, made possible through UNESCO's STEM education initiatives.

Addressing culture, Dr. Jallah celebrated Liberia's rich heritage and its active participation in the MONDIACULT 2025 regional consultations, which are shaping national cultural policies aligned with the goals of sustainable development. She also announced Liberia's forthcoming participation in the West Africa Conference on Information Integrity, emphasizing the importance of responsible digital citizenship and cultural preservation in the digital age.

In closing, Dr. Jallah reiterated Liberia's full support for the Africa Group's position, advocating for continued investment in UNESCO's core mandates, digital transformation, teacher training, and the inclusion of African sites in future UNESCO Global Geoparks designations.

The 221st Session of the UNESCO Executive Board opened with remarks from the Chairperson of the Executive Board, the President of the General Conference, and the Director-General. The session convenes Member States to guide the organization's strategic priorities, including education, science, culture, and communication--particularly through initiatives under Priority Africa.