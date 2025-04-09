Zimbabwe: Air Force Hold Funeral Parade for Senior Officer

The Air Force of Zimbabwe yesterday held a full military parade at Manyame Air Base in honour of Group Captain (Retired) Upenyu Chitauro who passed away last week after a short illness.

He was 61.

Chief Mourner, AFZ Chief of Staff Supporting Services, Air Vice Marshal Selebale Masera, said the death of Group Captain Chitauro was a major blow to the AFZ which he diligently served for 38 years.

"Allow me on behalf of the Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe to express my heartfelt condolences to the Chitauro and Mutangirwa families on this sorrowful loss of Group Captain Upenyu Takachiona Chitauro who passed away on the 4th of April 2025 at Manyame Air Force base hospital. Your loss is felt by us all in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the Air Force of Zimbabwe in particular where he diligently served for 38 years up to the time of his retirement on 26 March 2024," he said.

Group Captain Chitauro was born on 26 March 1964 at Mutambara hospital in Chimanimani. He did his primary education at Zimunya and Hartzell primary schools from 1971 to 1977. For his secondary education, he attended Hartzell, Marlborough and Mutare high school from 1978 to 1984.

He was attested into the AFZ on 27 August 1985 as an officer cadet and rose through the ranks to become Group Captain, a rank he held on his retirement.

During his career he did several military courses commensurate with the rank he held. Academically he held a Master of Science degree in International Relations from the University of Zimbabwe.

He will be buried today at Farm 39, Mutoro, Chivhu.

He is survived by his wife Runyararo and five children.