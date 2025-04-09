Zimbabwe: Reburials to Pave Way for Mine

MoreE than 46 graves in Guruve district, Mashonaland Central province are set to be exhumed and the remains reburied to pave way for ongoing mining works by Eureka Mine.

The exhumation, being carried out in terms of the Cemeteries Act, was announced in a Government Gazette published last Friday.

"Notice is hereby given by Eureka Gold Mine a subsidiary of Delta Gold Zimbabwe, in accordance with the Cemeteries Act [Chapter 5:04], to exhume and relocate 46 graves in Mazhambe and Muroiwa Villages, Ward 6, Guruve Rural District under Chief Chipuriro to pave way for the expansion of a mine waste dump. The exhumation and reburial exercise is scheduled for July, 2025," reads the notice.

"Anyone with obligations with this notice, please contact the Human Capital and Support Services Manager-Eureka Mine, Private Bag 2006, Guruve, or Phone 0719359529/0719410466/0716476798."

Last year, Eureka Gold Mine relocated 15 families affected by its operations from Mazhambe Village to Bome Farm in Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province.

The resettlement of the families was necessitated by the mine's ongoing expansion programme.

During the commissioning ceremony for the 15 homesteads built by Eureka for the affected families, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Mashonaland Central, Christopher Magomo, noted some of the challenges occasioned by the firm's mining activities, but acknowledged the Government's satisfaction with measures taken by the company to address them.

He commended the mining firm for the quality of homesteads built for the affected families as well as all other corporate social investment efforts by the mine.

Minister Magomo, said through the relocation initiative, the mine is not only improving living standards, but also fostering a harmonious co-existence between Eureka mine and the community.

He said this partnership was expected to stimulate economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and improve the economy of both the province and the nation.

Eureka Gold Mine's operations are closely aligned with the national vision for fostering economic development, advancing social progress and promoting environmental responsibility.

Further, Eureka Mine, in partnership with the District Development Fund, has drilled and equipped a total of 24 solar-powered boreholes for the Guruve community.

Six boreholes have since been commissioned at Bome Farm, Nanitale Farm, Dunavet Farm, Nyarugwe Farm, Mazhambe Village, and Guruve Primary School and will serve about 600 households, while the borehole at Guruve Primary School will benefit around 2 100 pupils.

This initiative has alleviated the burden of sourcing water on women and children, who previously had to walk long distances to fetch the precious liquid.

According to Minister Magomo, the Government is prioritising universal access to clean and safe water across the country through the National Development Strategy 1 programmes on health and sanitation.

He highlighted that this initiative aligned closely with the objectives of Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for everyone.

Delta Gold Zimbabwe (DGZ) owns Eureka gold mine, located near Guruve, north of Harare. Eureka has had multiple owners since its discovery but most notably the Australian mining company DGZ, who owned and operated the mine between 1995 and 2003.