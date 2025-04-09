Zimbabwe: Harare Council Launches Emergency Pest Control in Mbare

The Harare City Council yesterday launched an emergency pest control operation in Mbare suburb following growing pressure from residents over infestation of bed bugs in the flats.

The operation targeted the high-density flats in Mbare, including Matererini, Magaba and Matapi flats, where residents say infestations have worsened since the last exercise in 2019.

Despite being one of Harare's oldest suburbs, 74-year-old Mr Jane Kakomwe, who stays in Matereni Flats, alleges the area had been continuously overlooked when it came to pest control and urban sanitation.

"We have been living with bed bugs for years now," she said.

"The last time they came to spray was in 2019, and even then, they did not spray every block. Since then, nothing has been done. As residents, we have been ignored for too long.

"It is now hard to visit people or invite guests. We are embarrassed. People avoid us because they think we are dirty, but this is a result of council failing to deliver services," she said.

Another resident, Mr John Pakatsi, expressed anger over what he believed was mismanagement of public funds.

"For years we have heard the Government had been providing council with funds for painting, maintenance and respraying of these buildings," Mr Pakatsi said.

"But nothing has been done. We are calling on the Government to track down those responsible for diverting or misusing these funds and hold them accountable."

Speaking during a community meeting in Mbare, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume acknowledged the delay in intervention and announced that the city will now "calendarise the control mechanism" to ensure regular fumigation and monitoring.

"This is not going to be a once-off job," said Clr Mafume. "We are putting in place a scheduled pest control programme across all affected suburbs, and Mbare is at the top of that list."

However, some residents remain sceptical, pointing to years of broken promises and declining standards of living.

"We want action, not speeches," said a resident who asked not to be named.