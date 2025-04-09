Zimbabwe: New Mbare Market Commissioning On Friday

President Mnangagwa will officially open the newly-built Mbare Musika Market in Harare on Friday, as the Mbare Urban Renewal and Regeneration project comes to fruition.

The market, a key hub for trade, was built from scratch to improve infrastructure and sanitation, with the facelift set to boost local commerce and enhance conditions for both vendors and shoppers.

In November last year, President Mnangagwa declared a state of disaster in Mbare following an inferno that destroyed stalls and goods, directing that the area be modernised within the shortest possible time.

With urban renewal and regeneration close to his heart, the rejuvenation of Mbare was undertaken as a prototype to be replicated nationwide.

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed firm Masimba Holdings, the main contractor for the Mbare Traders Market, is leading the renewal programme and is expected to also construct the main market.

Yesterday, several Cabinet Ministers toured the new Mbare Market, including the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, the Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Zhemu Soda; the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire; and the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province, Charles Tavengwa.

Minister Garwe said everything is in place for the commissioning of the new market.

"On Friday, His Excellency is coming to commission this beautiful traders' market and also break ground on the main market at the old traders' site.

"So we came here to assess whether our investors and contractors have fulfilled our expectations. We are now at 99,99 percent in terms of readiness," he said.

Minister Garwe said there were a few minor areas still requiring final touches.

"So we came here with the Minister of Women's Affairs, the Minister of State for Harare Province, the traders themselves represented by their leadership, and all other stakeholders. Everyone is ready and waiting for Friday," he said.

Mbare Retail Market Traders' Association chairperson Mr Erasmus Fofo praised the President for delivering a modern market.

"We have a listening President. Since the time we had the inferno, we never expected such a beautiful market would be built here," he said.

Mr Fofo, however urged the local authority to ensure reasonable prices for traders, especially considering the devastating fire they experienced last year.

Minister Tavengwa assured vendors that the Government is implementing measures to reduce rent burdens and ensure that no one is forced out of business due to unaffordable operating costs.

"We are putting in place concrete measures to ease rent burdens," he said.

"No one should be forced out of business due to unaffordable operating costs. The Government is committed to protecting small traders and vendors, who form the backbone of our informal economy."

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said the market exemplifies a strong partnership between central Government and local Government.

"This was built after the Government declared a national disaster. We got a contractor Masimba Holdings alongside the Government and the City of Harare.

"In a collaborative effort, we worked together to construct what is a modern, temporary market, while we prepare to restore and rebuild the main market where vendors had been operating from," he said.

Mayor Mafume said this first phase had been completed in record time, as promised.

"The vendors will be housed here temporarily while we build the main vegetable market in Mbare. It will also include better facilities, more space, and larger stores for the traders to operate in," he said.

The new Mbare Traders Market stands as a testament to President Mnangagwa's vision of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy by 2030.