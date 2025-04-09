Zimbabwe: Cranborne Declare War On Rivals

Cranborne Bullets have fired their opening salvo in what they call a "long march back" to the Premier Soccer League, declaring their return bid in style with a rousing kit and squad unveiling in Harare last week.

The Division One Northern Region side are determined to storm their way back into Zimbabwe's top-flight league after a spell in the lower division.

Guest of honour Brigadier-General Million Ndlovu set the tone with a defiant rallying cry, declaring that the Bullets are on a mission - and they won't be asking for permission.

"Today sets the tone for our long march back to the Premier League," Ndlovu said, pausing for effect before firing off a bold warning.

"We are not going to take any prisoners. I feel for our big brothers, Black Rhinos, because we are coming to disturb them. The good teams will emerge victorious, and we must work hard."

Ndlovu did not shy away from the club's past off-field struggles, particularly administrative hiccups that once threatened the team's momentum. But he expressed gratitude to their sponsors, who stepped in to stabilise operations.

"We faced embarrassing situations before, like delays in paying affiliation fees. But our sponsors came through for us. Now, we've assured the players that they must focus on performance, while we handle administration."

Club chairman Douglas Gwite struck an equally confident tone, praising the team's preparations and suggesting that promotion was not just a target, but an expectation.

"We have a solid team and our aim is clear, we want to finish first," he said.

"Our brand of football has always been strong, but in the past, we were derailed by sponsorship issues. This time, with support from Pro Air and other partners, we're better positioned for success."

Gwite also pointed to the club's roots in military discipline as a strategic advantage in the season ahead.

"Discipline has always been our backbone. Unlike our last relegation, where we lost quality players like Tadiwa Chibunyu and Kingsley Mureremba - who are now thriving in the Premier League - we've managed to retain most of our core squad this time."

Indeed, the Bullets' commitment to stability was reflected in the unveiling of their squad, featuring a blend of experienced campaigners and youthful energy.

George Munengwa, the Managing Director of Pro Air, who are among the club's main sponsors, pledged continued support and expressed optimism that this season would end in triumph.

Cranborne Bullets 2024 Squad

Goalkeepers & Defence: Chiteta Takunda, Mutileni Elone, Chifamba Iggie, Rusike Kevin, Chinanga Delight, Makota Vincent, Mwitha Robert, Charakupa Christopher

Midfielders: Taurai Takudzwa, Doley Melusi, Manyembere Anderson, Antonio Tapiwa, Janatana Xavier, Chivandamidzi Reuben, Makoni Rashmore, Mwareka Tonderai, Muringayi Panashe, Mukandi Domnic

Forwards: Tavengwa Honest, Nyakwangwa Robert, Honey Chimutimunzeve, Tanyaradzwa Ernest, Mhandu Vincent, Tasiyana Tapiwa, Nyatsamba Tinashe, Chigora Davison, Munhira Silvastar

Technical Team: Gift Muzire (Head Coach), Ernest Jamu, Tatenda Munaapi, Isaac Kapfuyawanza, Lazarus Meke.