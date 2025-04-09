Southern Africa: SADC in Safe Hands Under Ed - Outgoing Angola Ambassador

Outgoing Angolan Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Agostinho Tavares has said Sadc is in safe hands under the chairmanship of President Mnangagwa.

Ambassador Tavares said this after bidding farewell to Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira at his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare yesterday.

"I think Sadc is in good hands. Zimbabwe has a lot of experience so I think His Excellency, the President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is going to lead the Sadc region in good ways to do what is necessary for the development of the region.

"So, Zimbabwe and the Sadc is in good hands," he said.

As Sadc Chairman, President Mnangagwa has led efforts to find lasting peace in eastern DRC, which has been ravaged by a brutal civil war that has led to the deaths and displacement of millions of people.

The President has also championed the industrialisation of the region as a way of driving economic growth, improving its people's livelihoods and promote regional integration.

Amb Tavares also commended Zimbabwe for its hospitality during his tour of duty.

"Let me say that Zimbabwe, I feel Zimbabwe is like my second home. I spent five years in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe received me very well and I think I accomplished my duty in Zimbabwe. "Finally, after 32 years, we finally did the Second Session of Bilateral Joint Commission between Angola and Zimbabwe last year in May.

"So, in that session Angola and Zimbabwe signed 11 legal instruments in different areas like cultural cooperation, sport and other ones, memorandums of understanding between Angola and Zimbabwe. So, I'm leaving Zimbabwe in a few weeks, maybe the end of this month, but Zimbabwe for me is still my second home.

"So, I feel Zimbabwe, the relationship between Angola and Zimbabwe is more attractive and I made many friends in Zimbabwe and I thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the cooperation and collaboration between Zimbabwe and Angola," he said.