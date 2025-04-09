Zimbabwe: Bosso Appoints Interim Chief Exec

A storm is raging in the corridors of Zimbabwean football after Highlanders chief executive Brian Moyo stepped down in disgrace, accused of masterminding a fraudulent player transfer deal that siphoned US$5 000 from the club's coffers.

The scandal - involving inflated invoices, backdoor dealings, and alleged collusion with a rival club official - has rocked the Bulawayo giants and triggered swift executive changes.

Highlanders have moved to steady the ship, appointing executive committee member Kindman Ndlovu as interim chief executive. Club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said they had "every confidence" in Ndlovu's ability to restore order and drive operations forward.

"Following the resignation of Brian Moyo as the chief executive officer, Highlanders is pleased to announce the appointment of Kindman Ndlovu . . . The club has every confidence that Ndlovu's leadership will ensure stability and continuity in the club's operations, driving operations and success in the coming period," said Mhlophe.

Moyo's resignation on Saturday followed an internal probe that exposed what club insiders have called a "deliberate scheme to siphon funds" during the transfer of two players from city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs.

Investigations revealed that Moyo allegedly manipulated the deal by submitting a fake invoice of US$23 000 to the Highlanders board - US$5,000 more than the US$18 000 agreed with Bulawayo Chiefs. That extra amount is believed to have been split between Moyo and Chiefs official Andrew Mandigora, with the former reportedly pocketing US$2 000 and the latter US$3 000.

Despite the funds being returned, the damage was already done.

Bulawayo Chiefs yesterday confirmed Mandigora's suspension with immediate effect, citing serious breaches of the club's integrity and financial protocols. In a formal communication to the administrator, the club made its position clear:

"This decision has been made in light of serious allegations regarding your involvement in fraudulent transactions . . . In accordance with our club's policies and procedures, this suspension is necessary to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

The letter further instructed Mandigora to return all club property, avoid contact with involved parties, and stay away from all club systems and confidential information while the investigation proceeds.

Meanwhile, Highlanders' swift action in appointing Ndlovu is seen as a strategic move to contain reputational damage and maintain operational stability. His mandate includes overseeing an ongoing clean-up process, restoring internal controls, and refocusing the club on its footballing mandate.

Moyo, who had been under scrutiny for several weeks, reportedly tendered his resignation before disciplinary hearings could formally begin. The timing of his exit raised eyebrows, but insiders say Bosso had already activated disciplinary mechanisms by then.

The scandal has cast a harsh spotlight on football administration ethics in Zimbabwe, with growing calls for transparency and tighter regulations around club finances and player transfers.

With both clubs now embroiled in reputational recovery, all eyes will be on the outcomes of their investigations - and whether this saga triggers long-overdue reforms in local football governance.