Zimbabwe: Chiragwi's Quiet Ngezi Revolution

After posting four wins on the trot which could probably lay a strong foundation in this year's championship race, Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi believes continuity is paying off for his club.

The Mhondoro-based platinum miners showcased their growing pedigree with a spirited 2-1 triumph over traditional giants CAPS United at Rufaro on Sunday, extending their perfect run to four straight victories.

That win added to the scalps of GreenFuel, Scottland and Triangle, placing them firmly in the early title conversation - and more crucially, illustrating a steady rise fuelled by long-term planning and belief.

After surrendering the throne to newcomers Simba Bhora last year and finishing a distant third, Ngezi look rejuvenated - motivated not just by the memory of falling short, but by a culture that is finally bearing fruit.

Their story is one of hard-earned patience. Once infamous for their revolving door of coaches - five changes in as many seasons - Ngezi Platinum Stars have found rare and refreshing stability under Chiragwi's stewardship.

Now in his fourth season at the helm, Chiragwi has become the club's longest-serving coach, surpassing Tonderai Ndiraya's three-year tenure from 2016 to 2018. The benefits of that trust and continuity are becoming more evident with each matchday.

"I would want to appreciate the management of Ngezi Platinum, to have that continuation in the technical team and also the players because you cannot build a team in one season," said Chiragwi.

"But as you go on, you correct mistakes. You improve where you are supposed to improve in terms of positions.

"And at the end of the day it's paying off now because we have been working together for some seasons now. The same technical team and also the same players.

"Now they understand, they are improving every year that we are passing. So, we are happy and we hope we keep on doing that."

In a domestic football environment where clubs routinely dismantle and rebuild squads every season, Ngezi Platinum's strategy of continuity has set them apart.

The core of the team remains intact, and with each passing season, the chemistry, trust, and shared understanding among the players has grown stronger.

"The players now understand how we are supposed to play; they understand the culture and also the philosophy that we are trying to cement at the club," Chiragwi said.

"I want to give credit to the management for keeping faith in me and giving me the opportunity as a young coach to make sure when things are not going well, they are there to support me - and also the sponsors."

Sunday's performance against Makepekepe also revealed another promising layer to this team's evolution - attacking variety.

For the first time this season, Ngezi scored more than one goal in a match. Goals from Obriel Chirinda and the lively Ashwin Karengesha secured the win, marking the fifth and sixth strikes of the campaign for the platinum miners - each scored by a different player.

Farai Madhanaga, Malvin Gaki and skipper Kudzai Chigwida are also on the scoresheet, highlighting a team not reliant on a single talisman, but empowered by shared responsibility.

Karengesha, who netted a stunning goal that sealed CAPS United's third defeat of the season, now leads the Ngezi charts with two goals, having also opened the scoring against Kwekwe United on matchday one.

"It's very important because what is key in a team is to play for the team," said Chiragwi.

"Anyone has the opportunity to score because it's a team - anyone has the responsibility to defend.

"So, I think to have a lot of players scoring, different players every week, it shows the health of the team. It shows we are also sharing the same load and also same energy. We don't have to depend on one player."

Despite reclaiming top spot on the log with 13 points from five games, Chiragwi remains grounded.

Newboys MWOS had briefly occupied pole position following their 1-0 win over ZPC Kariba, which moved Lloyd Mutasa's side to 11 points.

But Ngezi's return to the summit is not sparking premature celebrations in Mhondoro.

"I don't think we have managed to accomplish any target because I haven't seen a team that has won the championship in five games," Chiragwi cautioned.

"I haven't seen a team that has relegated because they've played five games. So, I think we're still on a journey and it's a marathon.

"Like I've said, to be on top - we are not concerned much about that. We are just here to win.

"We have got the winning streak. I think what is important is to have consistency in performance and also getting results week in and week out, so that if we keep on doing that, which is very clear - that where we're going, there's light."

For Ngezi Platinum Stars, that light could yet grow brighter as the season unfolds - not from flashes of brilliance, but from the steady glow of consistency, faith, and purpose.