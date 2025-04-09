Zimbabwe: Cyber-Crime - Potraz Calls for Phone Handset Registration

8 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Richard Muponde

The Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) is lobbying the Government for mandatory registration of mobile handsets by SIM card holders to enhance the security of electronic transactions and combat cyber-crimes.

Engineer Hasha Myambo, POTRAZ's competition and standards manager, stressed the necessity of registering handsets alongside the existing SIM database to improve transaction security and restore trust in the ICT sector.

"There is a need for appropriate policies to address the different vices that happen in cyberspace," Eng Myambo said.

He said while there is an instrument compelling operators to register all issued SIM cards, "we are lobbying for a corresponding instrument that puts in place a Central Equipment Identification Database for handsets to which operators subscribe."

This database would enable the blocking of stolen or lost devices from operating on any network shortly after a report is filed.

"The regulator is engaging ICT stakeholders, particularly other regulators, to come up with coherent national plans that integrate ICT-based development to maximise the impact of ICTs on economic growth and social development," Eng Myambo said.

He said the registration initiative signifies a shift from a command-and-control regulatory approach to a collaborative model, fostering a competitive digital economy.

