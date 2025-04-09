Nigeria: How to Improve Care for Autism - - Experts

Experts and advocates have called for urgent policy reforms and a cultural shift to improve the diagnosis, education and inclusion of autistic individuals in Africa.

Speaking at the Autism and Culture: Awareness and Acceptance conference organized by the Bethel Xafe Autism Foundation, they emphasised the need to challenge deeply rooted misconceptions that prevent early intervention and limit opportunities for autistic individuals.

Dr. Oluwatosin Akande, founder of Bethel Xafe Autism Foundation and convener of the conference, said autism remains one of the most misunderstood conditions in many African societies.

She noted that despite growing global awareness, many families still associate autism with supernatural forces, curses, or spiritual afflictions, leading them to seek help from spiritual healers rather than medical professionals.

"Autism is not a curse, and it is not caused by supernatural forces. It is a neurodevelopmental condition that requires understanding, support and medical intervention," she said.

Citing a 2021 study published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders, she revealed that more than 60% of African parents consult traditional healers before seeking medical advice when their children show signs of autism.

This, she said, delays crucial early intervention and results in many autistic children being denied the support they need.

"When families turn to spiritual healers first, they lose valuable time. Early intervention is key, and every lost day can make a difference in the child's development," Akande added.

She stressed that cultural beliefs and misinformation continue to fuel stigma and discrimination, making it difficult for affected individuals and their families to access necessary services.

According to her, reshaping public perception and encouraging acceptance must be a priority, as ignorance and superstition have long hindered progress in autism care across Africa.

Beyond cultural attitudes, discussions at the conference also centred on the urgent need for policy reforms that support early diagnosis and interventions.

International behaviour analyst and founder of Cradle Lounge Special Needs Initiative, Solape Azazi, called for developmental screenings to be integrated into routine childhood immunisation programs.

"We need to start screening for autism as early as possible," she said. "When a child comes in for immunisation, there should be basic developmental checks. If we can identify autism early, we can intervene early, and that makes all the difference," she added.

She argued that many healthcare workers lack the necessary training to recognise autism symptoms and properly guide families, which further contributes to late diagnosis and inadequate support.

"Public health officials need to know what to look out for. If they are trained, they will be able to engage families correctly and provide them with the right information instead of leaving them confused," she explained.

Azazi emphasised that policy changes should not be limited to healthcare alone but should also address education, where many school systems remain ill-equipped to support neurodiverse children.

She noted that true inclusion goes beyond simply allowing autistic children into classrooms, questioning whether current teaching methods enable them to fully engage with learning materials.