Southern Africa: Call for Applications to Join the SADC Emergency Response Team

The Secretariat, through the Disaster Risk Reduction Unit and SADC Humanitarian and Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC) in collaboration with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), with the support from the European Union under the Disaster Risk Management Strengthening in SADC (DRMSS) Project, invites suitably qualified applications to join the SADC Emergency Response Team (ERT).

The ERT is rapidly deployable response team to support humanitarian efforts of Member State during major sudden and slow on-set disasters.

Objectives

The primary goal of the SADC ERT is to provide lifesaving/life-sustaining support to Member States affected by disasters. The team will comprise specialists from diverse fields, equipped to deliver targeted disaster response in affected Member States, according to the qualifications and expertise outlined in Annex 1.

Membership Information

Membership on the SADC ERT is voluntary and does not constitute a permanent or salaried position.

Members will be mobilized during disaster events to serve as the first line of response.

Members will be trained in accordance with the adapted United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) curriculum.

Costs for travel and subsistence during deployment will be covered by the SADC Secretariat.

Application Process

Qualified candidates are invited to express their interest by completing the application form provided in Annex 2. Completed forms must be endorsed as per the instructions detailed in the annex.

Deadline for applications: 25 April 2025.

Only application is endorsed by the appropriate authorities (as detailed in Annex 2) will be considered. Applications should be submitted to Ms. Nana Dlamini at ndlamini@sadc.int and copied to Dr. Pios Ncube at pncube@sadc.int.