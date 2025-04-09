Mauritius: Minister Boolell Graces Centenarian Celebration of Marie Lydie Rouillon

8 April 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mrs Marie Lydie Rouillon, born on 5 April 1925, has joined the select group of the centenarians of Mauritius. She celebrated her birthday, yesterday, in the presence of her family members in Quatre Bornes. The Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell, and other dignitaries also graced the event.

The centenarian received from the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity a cheque amounting to Rs 26,203, a flower bouquet, a centenarian medal along with a certificate and a Grill.

Gifts were offered by the Senior Citizens Council as well as a cash gift of Rs 10,000 from the National Solidarity Fund. She also received a Special Telephone Service from Mauritius Telecom.

Life history of the new Centenarian

Mrs Rouillon was born in Rose Hill and was raised by her mother, Mrs Antoinette Gonthier, who was born in Cilaos, Réunion Island. She had three sisters.

The centenarian studied up to Standard VI at Notre Dame des Victoires school. She eventually got married to Mr Anatole Jean Rouillon who worked as a Sugar Estate employee. Mrs Rouillon worked as a seamstress. The couple was blessed with four children.

Mrs Rouillon's husband passed away at the age of 82 years.

The centenarian attributes her longevity                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 God and daily prayers.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.