Mauritius: Minister Boolell Graces Centenarian Celebration of Marie Lydie Rouillon

Mrs Marie Lydie Rouillon, born on 5 April 1925, has joined the select group of the centenarians of Mauritius. She celebrated her birthday, yesterday, in the presence of her family members in Quatre Bornes. The Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell, and other dignitaries also graced the event.

The centenarian received from the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity a cheque amounting to Rs 26,203, a flower bouquet, a centenarian medal along with a certificate and a Grill.

Gifts were offered by the Senior Citizens Council as well as a cash gift of Rs 10,000 from the National Solidarity Fund. She also received a Special Telephone Service from Mauritius Telecom.

Life history of the new Centenarian

Mrs Rouillon was born in Rose Hill and was raised by her mother, Mrs Antoinette Gonthier, who was born in Cilaos, Réunion Island. She had three sisters.

The centenarian studied up to Standard VI at Notre Dame des Victoires school. She eventually got married to Mr Anatole Jean Rouillon who worked as a Sugar Estate employee. Mrs Rouillon worked as a seamstress. The couple was blessed with four children.

Mrs Rouillon's husband passed away at the age of 82 years.

The centenarian attributes her longevity God and daily prayers.