Mauritius: Smart Agriculture - Phase 3 to Drive Sustainable Farming Launched

The Phase 3 of the Smart Agriculture initiative led by the Mauritius Chamber of Agriculture (MCA) was officially launched yesterday in Réduit. This new phase aims to promote agroecology and empower farmers to adopt sustainable agricultural practices for a more resilient and greener Mauritius.

The Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Fisheries and Blue Economy, Dr Arvin Boolell; the United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative for Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms Amanda Serumaga; the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Food and Agricultural Research and Extension Institute, Mrs Micheline Seenevassen Pillay; the Secretary-General of the MCA, Mrs Jacqueline Sauzier and other personalities were present at the ceremony.

In his address Minister Boolell recalled the project's role in advancing agricultural sustainability, particularly a decrease in pesticide use. He pointed out that certain crops such as squash vegetables tend to absorb more pesticides compared to other produce raising concerns about the long-term impact on public health. He stressed the importance of transitioning to smart agricultural practices so as to safeguard both consumer health and the environment.

According to Dr Boolell the project marks a significant step forward in creating a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector through eco-friendly production methods that promote safer and healthier nutrition for all.

The Minister called for increased youth involvement in agriculture, underscoring the sector's potential for growth and appealed for a new generation of agripreneurs to come forward. The project will also integrate innovative technologies, such as blockchain which allows to track and get relevant information about the food being consumed, he said.

With regard to the Dangerous Chemicals Control Act 2004, Dr Boolell pointed out that measures will be taken to ensure compliance with the law to protect both human health and the environment.

Ms Serumaga hailed the project as a key move towards a greener and more sustainable future for Mauritius adding that the initiative aligns with the goals of the GEF Small Grants Programme for 2024-2028 focusing on sustainable farming, food security, and climate change mitigation. The project would not only benefit farmers and small businesses but also vulnerable groups, enabling them to earn a livelihood while protecting the environment. On that score she reiterated the support of the UNDP to Mauritius while endorsing the Ministry's plan to boost the agricultural sector through eco-friendly farming and innovation.

Mrs Sauzier shared the positive outcomes of the previous phases, revealing a notable reduction in pesticide use over the last five years. She indicated that farmers could produce high-quality food while significantly cutting down on pesticide use, pointing to the transformative potential of smart agriculture to meet consumer demands. While the approach requires investment, she assured that the project is crucial in shaping a sustainable and resilient future for agriculture in Mauritius.

The project, funded by the UNDP under the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme (SGP), provide support to planters mainly small-scale farmers across the island in adopting eco-friendly farming methods and reduce chemical inputs.

The launch event was followed by a Workshop whereby farmers were trained and technical information sheets were distributed to assist them in implementing smart agriculture techniques.