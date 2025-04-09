Zimbabwe: Zebra Kiss Bus Plunges Into Escarpment Near Chirundu

8 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

A Zebra Kiss cross-border bus en route to Zambia was involved in an accident last night after veering off the road and plunging into an escarpment along the Marongora stretch, just before Chirundu.

Zebra Kiss managing director Mr Tangisai Mapuranga confirmed the incident but said details are still emerging.

"I do not have finer details of what happened, but thankfully there are no fatalities -- only minor injuries have been reported so far," he said.

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has since urged motorists, particularly long-distance drivers, to exercise extreme caution, especially when travelling at night.

"We have received reports of a serious accident involving a Zebra Kiss bus that fell into a deep pit at Marongora while approaching Chirundu," said PAZ national coordinator, Mr Tafadzwa Goliati.

"We continue to urge all drivers to be extremely vigilant and cautious on the roads."

Police are yet to release an official statement confirming the accident, the number of injured passengers, or the extent of the damage.

