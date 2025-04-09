Zimbabwe: Women, Youth Fuel Zimbabwe's Agricultural Transformation - Prof Jiri

8 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Theseus Shambare

Zimbabwe is placing women and youth at the centre of its ambitious agricultural transformation agenda, as the country pushes to reclaim its status as the breadbasket of Africa.

Speaking at the Raregold Agricultural Excellence Expo 2025 held over the weekend, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri underscored the critical role of these groups in shaping the agriculture sector.

"Our agricultural sector faces the challenges of climate change," said Prof Jiri.

"In response, the Government is prioritising the active involvement of young people and the empowerment of women."

"The youth are vital to our agricultural future - their energy, creativity and willingness to embrace technology can drive substantial change.

"We must engage our women and young people, provide them with the support they need to lead in innovation, production and sustainability.

"Agriculture sustains over 60 percent of our population, contributes significantly to GDP, and ensures food security. Zimbabwe's identity is deeply rooted in farming."

He cited the Agric4She initiative as an example of the Government's commitment to mainstreaming women's participation in agriculture.

Host farmer Mrs Sarudzayi Mboweni, who runs Raregold Farm where the expo was held, encouraged women to take charge of their lives through agriculture.

"If my 80-year-old mother-in-law can do it, what's stopping us?" she said. "We all have the capacity, it starts with changing our mindset."

Mrs Mboweni mentors young people, teaching them that agriculture is a viable business.

