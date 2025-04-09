Somalia: Somali Army Retakes Geel-Gub From Al-Shabaab Militants

9 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali National Army (SNA) forces, in coordination with local troops, have successfully driven Al-Shabaab militants from the Geel-gub area in the Middle Shabelle region, state media reported on Wednesday.

The operation, which began early in the morning, saw troops launch a multi-pronged assault on the town to seize control from the militants. Fierce clashes lasted for several hours, but the SNA regained control of the strategic area.

Reports suggest that Al-Shabaab suffered heavy casualties during the operation, which is still ongoing on the outskirts of Geel-gub.

This marks the second area to be retaken from Al-Shabaab since Monday. Earlier, Somali forces captured the town of Aboorey in the Hiiraan region following intense fighting.

During the battle, Asad Osman, the commander of the 163rd Battalion of the elite Danab Commando Brigade, was killed along with several other Somali government soldiers.

