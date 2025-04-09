Somalia: Somali Finance Minister Leads Delegation At Arab Finance Institutions Summit in Kuwait

9 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kuwait City — Somalia's Finance Minister, Bihi Iiman Igeh, and his accompanying delegation are currently in Kuwait City to participate in the opening of the annual Arab Finance Institutions Summit, hosted this year by the Government of Kuwait.

The summit, a key event in the Arab world's financial calendar, brings together governments, international organizations, and institutions that work in the fields of economic development and investment. The discussions typically focus on promoting economic growth, sustainable development, and financial investments across the Arab world.

Minister Igeh, who is leading Somalia's delegation, is expected to engage in several bilateral discussions with representatives from other nations and international organizations attending the summit. These meetings are anticipated to yield productive outcomes aimed at fostering economic cooperation and securing vital investments for Somalia's economic growth.

The Somali delegation's participation comes at a time when the country is actively seeking to expand its partnerships in the global financial arena, particularly in sectors like infrastructure, trade, and sustainable development. Minister Igeh's meetings with high-level officials and international donors are expected to focus on exploring opportunities for funding and technical assistance to further Somalia's ongoing development projects.

The Arab Finance Institutions Summit serves as a vital platform for dialogue among financial and development leaders, with the goal of addressing the region's economic challenges and opportunities for future cooperation. This year's event, taking place in Kuwait, marks another important chapter in the strengthening of Somalia's international financial ties.

