Sudan: Second Ministerial Conference of Khartoum Process Kicks Off in Cairo

The second ministerial conference of the Khartoum Process kicked off on Wednesday 9/4/2025 under the chairmanship of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty.

The event is concerned with coordination and consultation on issues related to migration from East Africa to European countries.

The conference is being held in the New Administrative Capital, as the inauguration was preceded by a group photo of participating delegations, including ministers concerned with migration from the member states of the Khartoum Process, Egypt has chaired since April 2024.

The Khartoum Process includes 40 member states, including European Union (EU) countries, Switzerland and Norway, the Horn of Africa and East Africa countries, the EU Commission and the African Union (AU) Commission, in addition to a number of international organizations that are partners of the process, including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Launched on November 28, 2014, at the Ministerial Conference held in Rome, Italy, the Khartoum Process is a platform for political cooperation among the countries along the migratory routes between the Horn of Africa and Europe.

It also aims at establishing a continued dialogue for enhanced cooperation on migration and mobility.

The process also seeks to support member states in identifying concrete projects to address trafficking in human beings and the smuggling of migrants and other migration-related areas.

Additionally, the Khartoum Process gives a new impetus to the regional collaboration between countries of origin, transit and destination regarding the migration route between the Horn of Africa and Europe.

The dialogue is meant to create a common understanding of human trafficking and smuggling of migrants, opportunities for balanced partnership and a spirit of shared responsibility and enhanced cooperation.

After its launching in 2014, Egypt chaired the Khartoum Process and then chaired it for the second time as of April 2024 when it hosted the Steering Committee Meeting and Senior Officials' Meeting.

Egypt's tenure gives a top priority to pressing ahead with existing efforts in the various thematic areas while advocating for a comprehensive approach to migration.

Themes include establishing legal migration pathways, integrating humanitarian, development and peace initiatives into migration debates, addressing climate change's impact on displacement, combating human trafficking and migrant smuggling.