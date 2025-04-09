Egyptian, UAE FMs Discuss Bilateral Ties

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday 9/4/2025 discussed with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan means of boosting bilateral ties in the political, economic, investment and trade domains.

The two sides' talks, that took place on the sidelines of the Middle East-America Dialogue (MEAD) summit in the UAE, are in line with directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The meeting falls within the framework of regular communication between the two sides to follow up on the latest developments related to the Palestinian issue, including the current situation in the Gaza Strip and Egypt's efforts to reach a deal that contributes to achieving calm and returning to the ceasefire agreement.

The Egyptian foreign minister also discussed with the UAE deputy prime minister steps to be taken ahead by the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee and its engagement with international stakeholders regarding the Arab plan for early recovery and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The two ministers also reviewed an array of regional files and exchanged views on the latest developments related to the regional crises, stressing the importance of pressing ahead with joint coordination to reduce escalation in the region and avoid any further tension.