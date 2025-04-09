Egypt: FM, U.S. Envoy Discuss Upholding Ceasefire in Gaza

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdel Atty discussed over the phone with US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff efforts made by Egypt, Qatar and the US to maintain the ceasefire deal in Gaza, press ahead with implementing the agreement's second phase as well as restoring calm and reducing escalation.

In statements onWednesday 9/4/2025, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Tamim Khallaf said, the phone call that took place late Tuesday came within the framework of continued consultation and coordination between Egypt and the US on issues of joint interest, topped by critical conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The foreign minister also discussed with the UAE minister the Gaza reconstruction plan, approved by the Arab and Muslim nations and supported by the European Union, Japan and other international partners.

They also discussed means of effectively implementing the plan, including items related to security and governance.

Abdel atty also expressed Egypt's keenness on holding an international conference on Gaza reconstruction, in cooperation with the United Nations and the Palestinian government and with the participation of international actors.

The foreign minister also stressed the pressing necessity of delivering humanitarian, medical and shelter aid to Gaza, along with alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

He underlined the importance of finding a political horizon leading to a final settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian State on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Al Quds ( East Jerusalem) as its capital.

Abdel Atty also expressed Egypt's aspiration to consolidate coordination with the US administration to achieve just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

He also underlined the importance of stepping up efforts to reduce escalation in the region and avert the conflict expansion and its serious consequences for the peoples of the region.

For his part, the US envoy lauded strong ties between Cairo and Washington and Egypt's vital role in achieving security, peace and stability in the region.

MENA