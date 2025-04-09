Egypt: FM, U.S. Envoy Discuss Upholding Ceasefire in Gaza

9 April 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdel Atty discussed over the phone with US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff efforts made by Egypt, Qatar and the US to maintain the ceasefire deal in Gaza, press ahead with implementing the agreement's second phase as well as restoring calm and reducing escalation.

In statements onWednesday 9/4/2025, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Tamim Khallaf said, the phone call that took place late Tuesday came within the framework of continued consultation and coordination between Egypt and the US on issues of joint interest, topped by critical conditions in the Gaza Strip.

The foreign minister also discussed with the UAE minister the Gaza reconstruction plan, approved by the Arab and Muslim nations and supported by the European Union, Japan and other international partners.

They also discussed means of effectively implementing the plan, including items related to security and governance.

Abdel atty also expressed Egypt's keenness on holding an international conference on Gaza reconstruction, in cooperation with the United Nations and the Palestinian government and with the participation of international actors.

The foreign minister also stressed the pressing necessity of delivering humanitarian, medical and shelter aid to Gaza, along with alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

He underlined the importance of finding a political horizon leading to a final settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian State on the borders of June 4, 1967, with Al Quds ( East Jerusalem) as its capital.

Abdel Atty also expressed Egypt's aspiration to consolidate coordination with the US administration to achieve just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

He also underlined the importance of stepping up efforts to reduce escalation in the region and avert the conflict expansion and its serious consequences for the peoples of the region.

For his part, the US envoy lauded strong ties between Cairo and Washington and Egypt's vital role in achieving security, peace and stability in the region.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.