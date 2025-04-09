Nigeria: 2025 Hajj - NAHCON Urges Unity Among Stakeholders Amid Squabbles

Amid the recent squabbles among stakeholders in Nigeria's Hajj industry, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has called for a collaborative spirit toward successful Hajj 2025 operations. With tensions rising, especially as the countdown to Hajj 2025 intensifies, the Commission emphasizes the shared goal of ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience for all.

The commission chairman, Prof Abdullahi Seleh Usman, noted that the various opinions canvassed by different stakeholders reflect their deep commitment to the welfare of pilgrims.

He, however, insisted that misunderstandings about roles and responsibilities may be fueling the conflicts, suggesting the need for better communication and collaboration.

NAHCON boss, who spoke through a statement signed by Fatima Sanda Usara, assistant director of information and publications, NAHCON, admitted that his new administration has not been able to hold a stakeholders' conference--an event he seeks to use to clarify these important roles and foster smoother operations.

Former chairman Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi's previous efforts to facilitate dialogue are now echoed in the organisation's desire for unity.

"Let's focus on our common goal of delivering a successful Hajj exercise," said Usman, urging all parties to prioritize cooperation over discord. With pilgrims investing significant financial, emotional, and spiritual resources, these efforts mustn't be overshadowed by differences.

NAHCON believes that through joint effort and understanding, the path toward a successful Hajj can be achieved.

Recall that the private Hajj operators, under the umbrella of the Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON), recently questioned the integrity of NAHCON's plans for the 2025 Hajj, alleging that the commission aims to frustrate the Tour Operators.

AHUON, speaking through its spokesperson, Abdullahi Adamu, said: "AHUON is a body of respected and honorable businessmen and women who are not only advancing the cause of Islam but also contributing to the Nigerian economy and employment generation. NAHCON's attempts to suffocate us have led us to voice our grievances and concerns to the public.

"We are not contesting NAHCON's role as a regulatory body, but we believe that tour operators should be allowed to breathe. If we are not in business, how do we pay our bills? We urge all stakeholders to look beyond personal gains and do the right thing. The Hajj industry should not be seen as an ATM waiting to be cashed."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia announced strict deadlines for Umrah pilgrims, with April 13th as the entrance deadline and April 29th for exiting, setting the stage for Hajj preparations. The notice says any violation will attract a fine of SR100,000 (one hundred thousand Saudi Riyals).

NAHCON urged Nigerian pilgrims to adhere to regulations to avoid any embarrassment.