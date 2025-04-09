Nigeria: Action Alliance Quits Cupp, Faults Leadership, Structure

Major crack has emerged within the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) as the Action Alliance (AA) announced its withdrawal from the opposition coalition, citing lack of legal structure, poor leadership and diminishing relevance.

The party's National Chairman, Chief Kenneth Udeze, made the announcement in a statement issued in Abuja.

Udeze, who was an active member of CUPP, said the decision followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders and members of the party across the country.

He stated that the coalition no longer aligns with the values and principles upon which the Action Alliance was founded.

"CUPP no longer represents our collective values due to lack of legal backing, internal organisational structure, and leadership--above all, the loss of its collective strength which existed when it was formed ahead of the 2019 general election," Udeze said.

Describing the move as painful but necessary, Udeze explained that the party had made several attempts to contribute to reforming the coalition from within but was met with what he termed a "dysfunctional system lacking direction."

"This was not an easy decision. But after careful reflection, we have come to the realisation that our differences with CUPP are now irreconcilable," he added.

The party emphasised that while it respects other member parties of CUPP and appreciates past collaborations, the group no longer serves the purpose of building a strong, credible opposition front.

Udeze reaffirmed AA's commitment to promoting democracy, good governance, and constructive engagement through its continued membership in the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC).

"We will keep advocating for positive change and deepening democratic ideals, even outside of CUPP. Our decision should serve as a wake-up call for the coalition to address its internal crisis," the statement concluded.