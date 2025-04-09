African Leaders Called on Step Up to End Sudan War - Join the Media Briefing

9 April 2025
Leading Sudanese and international voices will convene tomorrow to brief the press on the urgent need for greater African engagement in resolving the devastating conflict in Sudan, which approaches its second anniversary on April 15.

The virtual media briefing comes ahead of a crucial London Ministerial conference on Sudan that will be attended by foreign ministers from Sudan's neighboring countries and key African states.

"While multiple mediation efforts led by Gulf, Emirati, and Western governments have emerged, the crisis in Sudan is fundamentally an African issue requiring sustained engagement from African leaders," a statement from the organisers read.

The distinguished panel includes Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns and Chairperson of the AU's High Level Panel on Sudan; Hala Al-Karib, Regional Director of the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa; Kholood Khair, founder and director of Confluence Advisory; and Bayadir Mohamed-Osman, a Sudanese-American activist and public health professional. A representative from Médecins Sans Frontières Sudan is also scheduled to participate.

The briefing will provide critical updates from the ground and examine the war's devastating impact on women and children. Panelists will address the international community's failures in handling the crisis and discuss strategies for African leaders to leverage their influence with warring parties and external actors fueling the conflict.

Since erupting on April 15, 2023, the Sudan war has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with millions displaced and facing severe food insecurity. The briefers are expected to emphasize the importance of engaging African public opinion through both traditional and social media channels to generate pressure for meaningful action.

The virtual briefing will take place on Thursday, April 10, at 11:30 AM GMT (1:30 PM CAT, 2:30 PM EAT).

Members of the media can register in advance, and will then receive the briefing link.

