Zambia: Rainford Kalaba (Zambia) - 'You Never Wear This Jersey Just for Yourself'

Iconic figure of Zambia's historic triumph at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2012, Rainford Kalaba has swapped his boots for training shoes.

Now 37, the former attacking midfielder of TP Mazembe is currently part of the Zambia U-17 national team's technical staff, serving as a fitness coach. A discreet but valuable career shift, right at the heart of an ambitious youth development project led by the Zambian Football Association.

Competing in the CAF TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Zambia has qualified for the quarter-finals, where they will face Burkina Faso on Thursday at the Laarbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

Even better: the young Chipolopolo have already secured their spot at the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup, set to take place in Qatar this November

In this interview, Rainford Kalaba reflects on the impact of the 2012 continental title, his new mission with young talents, and the keys to succeeding at this level.

CAFOnline.com: Rainford, you were one of the key players in Zambia's golden generation of 2012, the team that brought home the country's first continental title. What impact did that victory have on your career?

Rainford Kalaba: It was an incredible honour to be part of that journey. That title opened so many doors for us -- for me and for many others. After 2012, several Zambian players saw their careers take off. Just taking part in an AFCON is a big deal but becoming champions against some of Africa's top stars -- that's unforgettable. It's not something everyone gets to experience.

Today, you've gone from player to fitness coach with the U-17 team. How are you finding this transition?

The most important thing was helping this group qualify for the World Cup. That's a huge milestone for this generation. Now that they've done it, our focus is on the rest of the AFCON. Reaching the final would be fantastic. We have to keep working hard and stay focused. Hard work always pays off.

In your view, what are the main differences between your generation and the one you're working with today?

Today's young players want to make a name for themselves, to be known across the continent -- and that's a good thing. Playing for an African national team at U-17 level is about laying the foundation for a career. This generation wants to shine, go far, make a lasting impression. They've reached the quarter-finals and they don't want to stop there. That's exactly the mindset they need.

What have you learned from working with them?

They're focused, ambitious, determined to be recognised across Africa and even globally. They want to play for big clubs, in major leagues. And that's great. When you get the chance to represent your country at U-17 level, that's when your career path really begins.

Was there a moment during the tournament that really impressed you?

The match against Morocco, the host nation. Those kinds of games are always very tough -- you're not just playing against eleven players, but against an entire crowd, a loud and passionate public. That day, our boys showed admirable focus. They followed the instructions and stayed disciplined. That's the foundation. On the pitch, they have to manage themselves, and they did it perfectly.

What message would you like to send to young Zambian players who dream of representing their country, like you did?

The most important thing is to stay focused and understand that when you wear this jersey, you never wear it just for yourself. You represent your family, your supporters, your country. You play for an entire nation. You have to honour them, impress them, repay their faith. And there's no secret to it: hard work, discipline, and perseverance. The sky is the limit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zambia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As a former champion and mentor, what would you say is the key to success in a tournament like the U-17 AFCON?

Respecting the instructions. Since the start of the tournament, the boys have been listening, following the game plans. That's what makes them strong. If they had strayed from that path, they'd already be out. Now they're in the quarter-finals, and they're hungry for more. I tell them to hold on to that belief, that discipline, that desire to go beyond their limits. The rest will follow naturally.

Zambia is now qualified for the U-17 World Cup. What are your goals for that tournament?

AFCON is already a high level, but the World Cup is another step up. If our players manage to make their mark there, to shine on the world stage, many opportunities will open up for them. Agents, academies, professional clubs will take notice. It's a unique chance to change their lives -- and I truly believe they can do it.