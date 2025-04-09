Africa: CAF African Schools Football Championship - South Africa Profile - Girls

South Africa's Girls return to the CAF African Schools Football Championship continental finals for the third year in a row having been ever-presents at this stage of the competition, and this time do so as defending champions.

They competed as Edendale Technical High School in the inaugural event in 2022-23 and after storming to victory in the COSAFA qualifiers held in Malawi, they could not get out of the pool stages at the continental finals on home soil in Durban, South Africa.

They claimed the COSAFA title for a second year in a row in the qualifiers in Zimbabwe and this time excellent on the continental stage, lifting the trophy in Zanzibar.

South Africa needed penalties to edge Morocco 5-4 on penalties after the teams had played to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the final.

Sphumelele Zibula won Goalkeeper of the Tournament at those finals and played a huge role in her side being crowned champions.

They return to the 2024-25 continental finals as champions but still completed a hat-trick of victories in the COSAFA qualifiers by lifting the trophy again in Walvis Bay, Namibia.

They defeated Malawi in the decider, with the latter earning their place at the finals in Ghana as the COSAFA qualifier.

Record at the CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals:2022-23: Group Stages2023-24: Winners

Record at the CAF African Schools Football Championship COSAFA Zonal Qualifiers:2022-23: Winners2023-24: Winners 2024-25: Winners