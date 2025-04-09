Africa: CAF African Schools Football Championship - South Africa Profile - Girls

9 April 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

South Africa's Girls return to the CAF African Schools Football Championship continental finals for the third year in a row having been ever-presents at this stage of the competition, and this time do so as defending champions.

They competed as Edendale Technical High School in the inaugural event in 2022-23 and after storming to victory in the COSAFA qualifiers held in Malawi, they could not get out of the pool stages at the continental finals on home soil in Durban, South Africa.

They claimed the COSAFA title for a second year in a row in the qualifiers in Zimbabwe and this time excellent on the continental stage, lifting the trophy in Zanzibar.

South Africa needed penalties to edge Morocco 5-4 on penalties after the teams had played to a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the final.

Sphumelele Zibula won Goalkeeper of the Tournament at those finals and played a huge role in her side being crowned champions.

They return to the 2024-25 continental finals as champions but still completed a hat-trick of victories in the COSAFA qualifiers by lifting the trophy again in Walvis Bay, Namibia.

They defeated Malawi in the decider, with the latter earning their place at the finals in Ghana as the COSAFA qualifier.

Record at the CAF African Schools Football Championship Continental Finals:2022-23: Group Stages2023-24: Winners

Record at the CAF African Schools Football Championship COSAFA Zonal Qualifiers:2022-23: Winners2023-24: Winners 2024-25: Winners

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.