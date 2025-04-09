Nigeria: Mosun Layode Speaks On Women in Leadership, Philanthropy, Driving Lasting Change

At APF, I see it every day--women leading transformative philanthropy that uplifts entire communities

Mosun Layode is a development professional with two decades of experience in international development and nonprofit leadership.

She currently serves as the Executive Director of the African Philanthropy Forum (APF), where she works extensively across Africa with established and emerging philanthropists who are committed to the sustainable and inclusive development of Africa.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Layode reflects on her journey, the value of women in leadership, and how bold action and inclusive philanthropy can shape Africa's future.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Layode: I never set out to be a CEO--I set out to solve problems and do it well. My journey started with a deep passion for social impact and development.

Over the years, I have had the privilege of leading organisations that drive meaningful change, from LEAP Africa to WIMBIZ and now African Philanthropy Forum (APF).

At APF, I have worked to position African philanthropy as a force for sustainable development--working with HNIs, philanthropists and foundations to shape the culture and practice of strategic giving across the continent.

Along the way, I founded Social Runway, a platform that leverages crowdfunding to support critical social initiatives. My career has been about building bridges--between people, ideas, and resources--to create lasting impact.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Layode: Women lead with intention and inclusion--and that is what makes all the difference. When women rise, we do not climb alone; we bring others up with us.

Through my work at WIMBIZ and LEAP Africa, I have seen firsthand how mentorship, access, and community shape women's leadership journeys.

Women leaders create spaces where voices are heard, opportunities are shared, and bold ideas are encouraged. At APF, I see it every day--women leading transformative philanthropy that uplifts entire communities.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Layode: Women lead with both head and heart--we bring a blend of strategy, resilience, and empathy to decision-making.

We build inclusive teams, drive long-term impact, and understand that leadership is not about power--it's about purpose.

In philanthropy, women are pioneering solutions in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment because we do not just see problems--we feel the urgency to solve them. That is what makes our leadership dynamic and necessary.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Layode: Gender bias and stereotypes in spaces traditionally dominated by men, advocating for African-led philanthropy on the global stage and balancing career growth with personal commitments.

I have found that strong support systems are key to navigating challenges, holding space with peers and mentors, strategic networking and continuous learning. Above all, I draw strength and spiritual sustenance from God, outside of whom I cannot achieve anything.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Layode: It is difficult to point to one moment. I would say having led nonprofit organisations for several years and then having the opportunity to engage with the donor community to elevate the voices of proximate organisations at APF has been a rewarding experience.

Every time I see the impact of our network--funding initiatives, scaling solutions, and transforming lives--it reaffirms my belief in the power of local leadership and collective action.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Layode: - Be passionate about something and be known for it. Also, own your ambition. -Leadership is not about waiting for permission--it is about showing up, learning, and taking action.

- Build and value relationships. Your network is your gateway to opportunities, mentorship, and partnerships.

- Keep learning and stay adaptable. The best leaders are lifelong learners who embrace change and keep evolving.

- Be authentic. Leadership is not about the title--it is the impact you make. Start where you are and keep pushing forward.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Layode: Balance is not doing everything at once--it is knowing what matters most in each season. I have learned to prioritise, delegate, and set boundaries so I can show up fully in both my work and personal life.

PT: This year's theme for International Women's Day is "Accelerate Action." What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Layode: For me, "Accelerate Action" is a call to move from talk to transformation. In philanthropy, it means funding boldly, scaling solutions, and breaking barriers for women and marginalised communities.

At APF, we do not just convene conversations--we mobilise resources and drive change. With the changing funding landscape in the development sector, we need more women at the decision-making table, more investments in gender equity, and more urgency in turning good intentions into real impact.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Layode is also a member of WIMBIZ.