Nigeria: Inside Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today - Wednesday, 9 April 2025

Today, the headlines on the front pages of Nigerian newspapers varied. The Sun reported that "FG laments mass migration of medical doctors abroad," and the Salient Times reported that "USA slams Nigeria over ban on agricultural, pharmaceutical imports."

According to the Daily Independent, "20 Years After, Rural Telephony Project Still In Doldrums."

Daybreak newspaper reported, "We are losing ground to Boko Haram'- Zulum cries out!"

On its cover page, Tribune reported, "Presidency, Ndume row over lopsided appointments claim," while Blueprint wrote, "FG to review budget parameters, sustain oil, mineral production volumes."

First News reported, "APC Govs Beg Buhari to Halt Mass Defection to SDP, But He Refuses to Intervene."

Daily Trust reported, "Borno losing ground to terrorists - Zulum," and a Guardian headline read, "16,000 doctors exit in 7yrs a fiscal loss, says FG."

"NSA To Nigerians: Stop Paying Ransoms To Bandits, Kidnappers," Platform Times reported.

According to Punch, "11 PDP governors urge S'Court to halt Rivers emergency rule."

"Tinubu's appointments are based on merit, not tribalism. Presidency fires back at Naume," according to News Direct.

Other major headlines include "Ndume to Linubu: Your recent appointments violated the fed. character principle, make amends," a Daily Times front page headline.

The newspaper also reported, "Reps probe CBN over

N1.12 trillion ABP farmers funds."

"No land-grabbing, only safe habitation, Aiyedatiwa clears air," the Hope reported.

"Customers can reclaim unclaimed airtime within 12 months of deactivation - NCC," News Direct also reported.

