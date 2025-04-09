Liberia: Nywplc, Actionaid Liberia Empower Next Generation of Women Leaders

The National Young Women Political Council of Liberia (NYWPLC), with the support of ActionAid Liberia (AAL), successfully wrapped up a day-long National Young Women Leaders Conference aimed at empowering young women leaders and strengthening their political and civic participation.

The conference, held under the theme: "Women Rising: Shaping Liberia's Future through Leadership and Innovation," brought together hundreds of young women from across Liberia to foster leadership development and promote innovative solutions for the country's pressing social and economic challenges.

The conference was designed to provide a platform for young women to gain the necessary knowledge, networks, and skills to take on leadership roles, while advocating for increased representation in decision-making spaces. It also served as an opportunity to build strong networks among young women leaders, mentors, and organizations, promoting sustainable change in Liberia.

In her opening remarks, Laura Targbeh Korvah, President of the NYWPLC, reaffirmed her organization's commitment to empowering young women to become leaders in all sectors of society. "We have witnessed a growing number of young women stepping up in politics, business, advocacy, and civic leadership over the years. This conference is a catalyst for that movement--providing a platform for learning, mentorship, and collaboration," she stated.

Targbeh urged participants to seize the moment to connect, engage, and commit to contributing to Liberia's transformation. "This conference is more than an event; it is a movement. The responsibility to shape the future does not rest on a select few--it lies in each of us. Let us use this space to inspire one another, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships that will create lasting impact. Let us rise, lead, and innovate for the betterment of Liberia," she said, encouraging all attendees to be active participants in the nation's growth.

The keynote address was delivered by Attorney Facia B. Harris, Chairperson of the Women Non-Governmental Organizations Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL), who emphasized the vital role women have played--and continue to play--in shaping Liberia's history and their ongoing contribution to global development.

Reflecting on women's significant impact in various sectors, including politics, business, education, and community development, Harris highlighted that despite the persistent challenges women face, they remain integral to every aspect of society.

"We stand at a defining crossroads--a moment in history where the future of our world and our country lies in our hands. This is not just a time for dreaming, but for action creating real, tangible change for us and for future generations," Harris said.

She encouraged the attendees to recognize their power and responsibility in shaping Liberia's political and developmental landscape. "Leadership is not defined by titles but by making impactful decisions that drive communities toward progress and innovation," Harris emphasized. She also stressed that empowering women starts with believing in one's voice, potential, and capacity to inspire change. "Investing in self-confidence is the cornerstone of effective leadership," Harris remarked.

Education, she pointed out, plays a key role in empowering women. "Countries with higher educational rates for women tend to perform better economically and socially. Investing in girls' education is not just a right--it is essential for sustainable progress and development," Harris asserted.

While acknowledging the gender inequalities and the lack of support women face in leadership roles, Harris called for resilience and determination. "We are here not only to rise for ourselves but to lift each other up, creating a network of women leaders who support and empower one another," she said, urging the participants to advocate for policies that support women and girls in education and leadership roles. "We need more women in decision-making roles--because when women lead, communities thrive."

In a special remark, Representative Priscilla A. Cooper, the Montserrado District #5 lawmaker, reinforced the critical role of women in national development, stressing that women leaders often embody integrity and dignity--qualities essential for advancing the country's progress. Cooper encouraged young women leaders to remain strong, confident, and courageous in their pursuit of leadership positions.

She specifically urged the young women at the conference to confront the barriers they face, especially when competing for leadership roles alongside their male counterparts. "While challenges may exist, remember that self-confidence, perseverance, and determination should guide you throughout your journey," Rep. Cooper advised. She further stressed that it is important for young women to continue breaking down barriers, showing resilience in the face of adversity, and actively participating in shaping the future of Liberia.

The National Young Women Leaders Conference concluded with a call to action for young women leaders to stay committed to driving change in their communities and nation. The event was a significant step in the continued efforts to empower women, foster leadership, and advocate for increased participation in decision-making processes.