As the highly competitive Nimba senatorial by-election heats up, a political storm is brewing over the endorsement of one candidate: Edith Gongloe-Weh. Her candidacy has sparked outrage from some political commentators and citizens, with Dr. Kardiker Rex Dahn, a prominent Nimba figure, launching a scathing critique of renowned Liberian human rights lawyer and politician, Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe.

Dr. Dahn, known for his vocal stance on transparency and governance, has publicly accused Cllr. Gongloe of betraying his long-standing anti-corruption values by endorsing his sister, Edith Gongloe-Weh, whom Dahn described as a controversial figure with a "tarnished reputation" in Nimba County.

"Gongloe's recent backing of Edith Gongloe-Weh, a woman with a controversial and tarnished reputation in Nimba County regarding how she had mismanaged public resources, only sends shockwaves through the political landscape," Dr. Dahn stated.

For years, Cllr. Gongloe has been a symbol of anti-corruption in Liberia, often wielding the broom as an emblem of his campaign to sweep corruption out of public office. However, Dr. Dahn argued that this recent endorsement undercuts the very principles Gongloe has stood for, painting a picture of selective accountability and political convenience.

"Cllr. Gongloe has long been seen as a champion in the fight against corruption. However, his endorsement of Edith Gongloe-Weh--whose alleged misuse of public funds during her tenure as Superintendent of Nimba County is well documented--undermines the sincerity of his anti-corruption stance," Dr. Dahn emphasized.

Dr. Dahn made specific reference to the controversial 2010 Independence Day celebrations hosted in Nimba County, during which Edith Gongloe-Weh reportedly oversaw the construction of several pit latrines in Ganta. Each latrine, according to Dahn, allegedly cost an exorbitant US$27,000, a figure that raised eyebrows then--and still lingers in the collective memory of many Nimbaians.

"This wasteful expenditure remains cleaved on the minds of the people of Nimba. Many see it as a glaring example of mismanagement of public funds," he said.

"Despite these allegations, Cllr. Gongloe has publicly endorsed Edith Gongloe-Weh for being a good leader -- something which seems to conflict with his earlier rhetoric about rooting out corruption from Liberia's political system."

Dr. Dahn questioned how a man who has spent decades advocating for transparency and justice can now stand beside someone whose record, in his view, erodes public trust.

"If he truly stands for transparency, justice, and the fight against corruption, how can he align himself with someone whose actions have harmed the public trust?" he asked.

"This endorsement casts serious doubt on his commitment to the values he has espoused throughout his career."

Beyond his sister's endorsement, Dr. Dahn further expressed concern about Cllr. Gongloe's political associations, notably with businessman and politician Musa Hassan Bility, a figure whose character, Dahn claims, remains deeply questioned by the public.

"These alliances suggest a troubling shift in Cllr. Gongloe's political efforts--one that could undermine the integrity of his anti-corruption fight."

Dr. Dahn concluded by applauding the people of Nimba for their growing support for Vice President Jeremiah Koung, whom he hailed as a leader more aligned with the needs and aspirations of the county's citizens.

"For the people of Nimba County, this endorsement sends a worrying message. While it is undeniable that women should have a voice in the political landscape, Nimba deserves a leader who will prioritize accountability, transparency, and the responsible use of public resources. Edith Gongloe-Weh, given her alleged history of corruption, does not appear to be the right choice for the county's future," he stressed.

"As a concerned citizen, I stand firm in my support for Vice President Koung and will continue to advocate for leadership that prioritizes the interests of the people over personal or political allegiances."

Meanwhile, Dr. Dahn has lauded the people of Nimba for rallying behind Nimba County's political leader, Hon. Vice President Koung, whose leadership is seen as more aligned with the needs and aspirations of the people.

