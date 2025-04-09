Liberia: District #8 Lawmaker Unveils 2024 Report

District #8 Representative, Prince A. Toles has presented his first annual legislative report to the people of District #8, Montserrado County, outlining a year of significant accomplishments, challenges, and forward-looking plans. The report reflects his commitment to transparency, accountability, and participatory governance--principles he says have long been neglected in the district.

"As I present my first annual report for 2024, I am honored to serve as your representative," Toles said. "Together, we are forging a new path for District #8."

In adherence to Article 29 of the Liberian Constitution and the rules governing the 55th National Legislature, the report covers lawmaking, representation, oversight, and development efforts during Toles' first year in office.

Rep. Toles reported an impressive attendance rate of 143 out of 146 plenary sittings during the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and extra-ordinary sessions of the Legislature. He served on an Ad-hoc Committee that investigated the allocation of US$22 million to the Ministry of Public Works and advocated for increased funding for health and education institutions, including the Soniwein and Slipway Public Health Centers, and the Monrovia Consolidated School System.

Toles also declared his assets on February 12, 2024, demonstrating his commitment to transparency.

Among key interventions, Toles played a central role in resolving violent student clashes and disputes involving the Liberia Marketing Association and Soniwein Public Health Center. He collaborated with the National Disaster Management Agency to assist fire and flood victims in Sinkor, providing financial aid and advocating for relief supplies.

He also facilitated job opportunities for constituents and strongly supported the establishment of a War and Economic Crimes Court.

Under the County Development Fund (CDF) and Social Development Fund (SDF), two major district projects were launched in 2024: the T-VET Project and the Jallah Town Event Hall, with a combined budget of US$453,000. So far, US$37,000 has been received toward implementation.

The report highlighted the importance of community involvement. Toles held roundtable discussions with youth groups, elder councils, and women leaders from 22 communities to identify local development priorities. His office funded and facilitated elections in over 11 communities, promoting grassroots democracy. More than LRD 1.3 million was spent on operational costs to support these democratic processes.

Additionally, US$700 was used to renovate the District Development Council (DDC) office.

Rep. Toles outlined a series of infrastructural improvements, including Installation of solar streetlights throughout District #8, beginning at the Gabriel Tucker Bridge. Restoration of the LEC transformer on 9th Street and advocacy for new light poles on 10th Street. Road renovation along the Capitol Bye-Pass to Benson Street and ongoing work from Jallah Town to 12th Street. Soniwein Drainage Project initiated under the World Bank Urban Resilience Project.

Toles emphasized the need for enhanced district security, advocating for a police substation in the Soniwein area. He also brought attention to open drug sales and urged plenary to summon the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and Liberia National Police (LNP) for clarification.

A notable highlight was a generous donation from Orange Liberia, which provided food items worth US$5,000 to District #8 for Christmas. Toles ensured transparent distribution in collaboration with local community leaders.

Rep. Toles introduced a three-year development agenda (2024-2027) focusing on infrastructure, education, health, women's empowerment, youth development, and governance. The agenda, he said, will guide his administration's priorities and potentially serve as the foundation for his re-election bid in 2029.

"This roadmap gives us direction. It holds us accountable and ensures we deliver real results for the people of District #8," Toles noted.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to continue hosting annual town halls, district meetings, and legislative reports as mandated by the Constitution and demanded by his constituents.

"When history reflects on my tenure, I hope to be remembered not just as the first democratically elected representative of District #8, but as the first to consistently report back to the people and involve them in shaping their future," he concluded.

As Representative Toles closes out his first year, residents of District #8 appear optimistic that their representative is setting a new precedent for leadership, service, and transparency.