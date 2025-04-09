South Africa: Safa Congratulates SA U17 Men's National Team After Qualification to FIFA U17 World Cup

Coach Vela Khumalo's team achieved the feat after they finished as runners-up to Group B winners Burkina Faso at the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) currently underway in Morocco.

"We are delighted that the first objective has been reached, and we want to congratulate them. Out of 54 countries, South Africa is one of the top 10 U17 teams," said SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan. "The next challenge will be against hosts Morocco in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The North Africans have become one of the key competitors for South African football on the continent in recent years.

"This is at both the level of Bafana Bafana, and at the level of women's football with Banyana Banyana. This even spills over into club level. So, we know it's going to be a huge challenge for South Africa."

Coach Khumalo and his team have already put the Group B match against Burkina Faso behind them and they are working hard towards their date against the hosts.