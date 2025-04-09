South Africa: Schwartzel Arrives At Augusta As a Complete Outsider but Full of Confidence for the 2025 Masters

If the confident Charl Schwartzel rolled back the years and made a charge for his second Masters title this week, it would be the sports story of the year.

Former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel is only 40, an age when good golfers are still competitive, as he has proven on the LIV Golf Tour. The South African has lost weight and is in a good space heading to Augusta, Georgia, for the 2025 Masters that starts at the famous links on Thursday.

It seems a lifetime ago that Schwartzel, then 26 in 2011, birdied the last four holes on Sunday to win the coveted green jacket by two strokes.

Then, it appeared the golfing world was his for the taking as the Masters was his seventh win as a pro, early in his career.

Schwartzel was, and still is, blessed with a gorgeous swing honed under his father George's tutelage in his formative golfing years on the family's chicken farm in Vereeniging.

All the basics -- the stance, the grip, balance, rhythm and posture -- were developed and sharpened under George's keen eye. Schwartzel Sr had been a good amateur and became a decent teaching pro. His son was his...