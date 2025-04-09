Namibia: Son Accused of Killing Father Over Witchcraft Accusations

A 24-year-old man appeared in the Rundu Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of murder in connection with the death of his father.

Gideon Daniel appeared before magistrate Sonia Samupofu, who denied bail and formally charged Daniel with murder under the Domestic Violence Act. The case has been postponed to 12 May to allow for further investigation.

In the police report, the police crime investigations coordinator in the Kavango East region, deputy commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, says Daniel was arrested on 1 April at Sikanduko informal settlement.

The arrest followed reports from community members who witnessed the alleged killing.

Witnesses reported that a mob assaulted Daniel, demanding that he carry his deceased father and surrender to the police. Police found the suspect unconscious at the scene.

It is further alleged that the suspect lured his father from Sauyemwa to Sikanduko under the pretence that they are going to collect devil's claw.

While on their way, Daniel allegedly hit his father over the head with a spade.

"He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Rundu State Hospital, where he later died," says Kanyetu.

Kanyetu states that the suspect allegedly claimed he killed his father because he believed his father was a witch, and that his father had accused him of witchcraft.