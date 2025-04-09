Namibia: Police Arrest Man With Drugs Worth N$1.3 Million

The police at Ariamsvlei in the //Kharas region on Monday arrested a 31-year-old South African man after he was allegedly found in possession of cannabis worth over N$1.3 million.

The police in a crime report say the suspect was arrested around 06h20 following an intelligence-led operation.

The cannabis, which was found in two big bags containing 26 parcels, weighed 27 255 grams.

"One male suspect fled back to South Africa, leaving his travelling document and cellphone with the immigration officer who was busy interviewing him upon presenting himself at the port of entry," says the report.

The police say investigations are ongoing as they believe more people are involved.