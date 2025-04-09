Namibia: Prime Minister Reaffirms Government's Commitment to Service Delivery

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare has reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving service delivery, enhancing transparency and ensuring accountability.

Ngurare made these remarks during a courtesy visit to the Namibia Ports Authority (Namport) at Walvis Bay on Monday.

The visit forms part of the prime minister's broader engagement with key state-owned enterprises to assess their contributions to national development.

Accompanied by minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi, Ngurare underscored Namport's pivotal role in advancing Namibia's economic and logistical aspirations.

"Namport is not just a port; it is a key institution of government, critical to facilitating trade in Namibia and beyond," Ngurare said, praising the company's consistent support for national goals.

Ngurare emphasised the responsibilities entrusted to the new Cabinet by president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in implementing the mandate given by the Namibian people, highlighting the seriousness of their leadership duties.

Citing the president's mantra, "We are too few to be poor," the prime minister stressed the need to ensure that Namibia's resources directly benefit its citizens.

He applauded Namport's efforts in social development, particularly through its Social Investment Fund, which supports education, sanitation, and other essential services.

"These are bread-and-butter issues that matter to our people," he stressed.

He further acknowledged the importance of public accountability and the constant readiness to serve, making reference to recent surprise visits by Nekundi to Natis in Windhoek.

"If you are doing the right thing 24/7, there is nothing to be afraid of," he said.

Namport's recent return under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Works and Transport was also formally acknowledged during the visit, a move welcomed by both leadership and management.

Namport board chairperson Nangula Hamunyela expressed the organisation's commitment to national development by aligning its efforts with the Swapo manifesto implementation plan.

She highlighted the vital role of the oil and gas sector as a key economic enabler, stressing the importance of ensuring Namibia's ports are well-equipped to support this growing industry.

"Our ports, Walvis Bay and Lüderitz, must be positioned to effectively support the development of the oil and gas sector," she said.

She revealed that plans for port enhancements are at an advanced stage and will soon be rolled out.