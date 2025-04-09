Namibia: Usakos Murder-Accused Teenager Remanded in Custody

The 17-year-old boy accused of killing six of his family members and setting their house alight over the weekend appeared before the Usakos Magistrate's Court on Monday, where he was denied bail.

The teenager, whose name cannot be disclosed due to his age, faces six charges of murder and one of arson in connection with the deaths of his grandmother, twin sister, and four minors (his nieces and nephews).

The victims were reportedly inside the house when it was set on fire, following a gruesome attack with an axe and knobkierie in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police reports, the teenager allegedly locked the victims inside the family home before setting it alight.

Preliminary investigations suggest the victims were either unconscious or unable to escape before the fire engulfed the building.

Their charred remains were discovered by emergency responders after the flames were extinguished.

The teenager was transported to the juvenile detention centre at Walvis Bay, and the case was postponed to 28 May to allow for further police investigations and a psychological assessment.

Meanwhile, prime minister Elijah Ngurare has expressed shock over the incident and extended condolences on behalf of the government.

"Our tears are with them. We must stand together during times of sorrow," he said during a working visit to the Erongo region.

The motive for the murders has not yet been officially established, but sources close to the investigation allege the teenager had a troubled relationship with his family and had previously exhibited signs of distress.