Namibia: Usakos Murder-Accused Teenager Remanded in Custody

8 April 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The 17-year-old boy accused of killing six of his family members and setting their house alight over the weekend appeared before the Usakos Magistrate's Court on Monday, where he was denied bail.

The teenager, whose name cannot be disclosed due to his age, faces six charges of murder and one of arson in connection with the deaths of his grandmother, twin sister, and four minors (his nieces and nephews).

The victims were reportedly inside the house when it was set on fire, following a gruesome attack with an axe and knobkierie in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police reports, the teenager allegedly locked the victims inside the family home before setting it alight.

Preliminary investigations suggest the victims were either unconscious or unable to escape before the fire engulfed the building.

Their charred remains were discovered by emergency responders after the flames were extinguished.

The teenager was transported to the juvenile detention centre at Walvis Bay, and the case was postponed to 28 May to allow for further police investigations and a psychological assessment.

Meanwhile, prime minister Elijah Ngurare has expressed shock over the incident and extended condolences on behalf of the government.

"Our tears are with them. We must stand together during times of sorrow," he said during a working visit to the Erongo region.

The motive for the murders has not yet been officially established, but sources close to the investigation allege the teenager had a troubled relationship with his family and had previously exhibited signs of distress.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.